Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Sun 03rd October 2021

London, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester United 1 (Martial 43) Everton 1 (Townsend 65) Burnley 0 Norwich 0 Chelsea 3 (Chalobah 9, Werner 84, Chilwell 89) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 61-pen) Leeds 1 (Llorente 18) Watford 0 Wolves 2 (Hwang 20, 58) Newcastle 1 (Hendrick 41) Brighton 0 Arsenal 0 Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)Crystal Palace v Leicester, Tottenham v Aston Villa, West Ham v Brentford, Liverpool v Manchester City (1530 GMT)

