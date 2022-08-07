UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

Collated English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 2 (Lerma 3, Moore 80) Aston Villa 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 45+9-pen) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 32, 72-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 64, Salah 80) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 24, Aaronson 74) Wolves 1 (Podence 6) Newcastle 2 (Schar 58, Wilson 78) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 4 (Sessegnon 21, Dier 31, Salisu 61-og, Kulusevski 63) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 12) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Leicester v Brentford, Manchester United v Brighton, West Ham v Manchester City (1530 GMT) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 (Martinelli 20, Guehi 85-og)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

2 minutes ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

19 minutes ago
 DC asks officials to ensure cleanliness on Muharra ..

DC asks officials to ensure cleanliness on Muharram procession route

19 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

Four killed, two injured in attack on Liaqat MPA

59 minutes ago
 LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e ..

LEA's, Police staged 'Flag March' following Youm-e-Ashura

60 minutes ago
 Rawlakot Hawks takes trophy tour at Centaurus

Rawlakot Hawks takes trophy tour at Centaurus

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.