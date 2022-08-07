Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Collated English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 2 (Lerma 3, Moore 80) Aston Villa 0 Everton 0 Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 45+9-pen) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 32, 72-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 64, Salah 80) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 24, Aaronson 74) Wolves 1 (Podence 6) Newcastle 2 (Schar 58, Wilson 78) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 4 (Sessegnon 21, Dier 31, Salisu 61-og, Kulusevski 63) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 12) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Leicester v Brentford, Manchester United v Brighton, West Ham v Manchester City (1530 GMT) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 (Martinelli 20, Guehi 85-og)