Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Sunday: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1 (Fornals 74) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 2 (Kane 5, 81) Wolves 1 (Neves 38) Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 90) Played Saturday Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 64, Gabriel 86) Fulham 1 (Mitrovic 56) Brentford 1 (Janelt 84) Everton 1 (Gordon 24) Brighton 1 (Gross 66) Leeds 0 Chelsea 2 (Sterling 47, 63) Leicester 1 (Barnes 66) Liverpool 9 (Diaz 3, 85, Elliott 6, Alexander-Arnold 28, Firmino 31, 62, Van Dijk 45, Mepham 46-og, Carvalho 80) Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4 (Silva 53, Haaland 62, 70, 81) Crystal Palace 2 (Stones 4-og, Andersen 21)Southampton 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 55)afp

