Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 12:35 AM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 87-pen) Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 90+4) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 55) Liverpool 0 Everton 3 (Calvert-Lewin 11, Gordon 63, McNeil 84) Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 22, 43-pen, De Bruyne 75) Brighton 1 (Trossard 53) Sunday Aston Villa v Brentford, Leeds v Fulham, Southampton v Arsenal (1300), Wolves v Leicester, Tottenham v Newcastle (1530) MondayWest Ham v Bournemouth (1900)