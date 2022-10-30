Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 2 (Moore 22, 50) Tottenham 3 (Sessegnon 57, Davies 73, Bentancur 90) Brentford 1 (Mee 50) Wolves 1 (Neves 52) Brighton 4 (Trossard 5, Loftus-Cheek 14-og, Chalobah 42-og, Gross 90) Chelsea 1 (Havertz 48) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 38) Southampton 0 Fulham 0 Everton 0 Leicester 0 Manchester City 1 (De Bruyne 49) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 45-pen, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67) Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 (Salah 14) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 4, Summerville 89) Playing SundayArsenal v Nottingham Forest (1300), Manchester United v West Ham (1515)