Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leicester 3 3 0 0 12 4 9 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 9 4 9 Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 9 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7 Aston Villa 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Leeds 3 2 0 1 8 7 6 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6 4 4 Newcastle 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 West Ham 3 1 0 2 5 4 3 Brighton 3 1 0 2 6 6 3 Man Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Man City 2 1 0 1 5 6 3 Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 Wolves 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 West Brom 3 0 1 2 5 11 1 Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 0Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 0 4 0Fulham 3 0 0 3 3 10 0

