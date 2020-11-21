UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:29 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22 10 18 Leicester 8 6 0 2 18 9 18 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 9 17 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 17 Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 9 15 Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 13 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13 Wolves 8 4 1 3 8 9 13 Man City 7 3 3 1 10 9 12 Arsenal 8 4 0 4 9 10 12 West Ham 8 3 2 3 14 10 11 Newcastle 9 3 2 4 10 15 11 Man Utd 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 Leeds 8 3 1 4 14 17 10 Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6 Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 4 West Brom 8 0 3 5 6 17 3Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2Sheffield Utd 8 0 1 7 4 14 1

