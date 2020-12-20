Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31 Tottenham 13 7 4 2 25 12 25 Leicester 13 8 0 5 24 17 24 Southampton 14 7 3 4 25 19 24 Man City 13 6 5 2 19 12 23 Everton 13 7 2 4 23 18 23 Man Utd 12 7 2 3 22 19 23 Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26 14 22 West Ham 13 6 3 4 21 16 21 Wolves 13 6 2 5 13 17 20 Aston Villa 11 6 1 4 21 13 19 Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 19 25 18 Leeds 13 5 2 6 22 24 17 Newcastle 12 5 2 5 16 21 17 Arsenal 13 4 2 7 11 16 14 Brighton 13 2 5 6 15 21 11 Burnley 12 2 4 6 6 18 10 Fulham 13 2 3 8 12 22 9West Brom 13 1 4 8 10 26 7Sheff Utd 13 0 1 12 7 24 1