Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:41 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31 Leicester 14 9 0 5 26 17 27 Man Utd 13 8 2 3 28 21 26 Everton 14 8 2 4 25 19 26 Chelsea 14 7 4 3 29 14 25 Tottenham 14 7 4 3 25 14 25 Southampton 14 7 3 4 25 19 24 Man City 13 6 5 2 19 12 23 Aston Villa 12 7 1 4 24 13 22 West Ham 14 6 3 5 21 19 21 Wolves 14 6 2 6 14 19 20 Newcastle 13 5 3 5 17 22 18 Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 19 25 18 Leeds 14 5 2 7 24 30 17 Arsenal 14 4 2 8 12 18 14 Burnley 13 3 4 6 8 19 13 Brighton 14 2 6 6 16 22 12 Fulham 14 2 4 8 13 23 10West Brom 14 1 4 9 10 29 7Sheff Utd 14 0 2 12 8 25 2.

