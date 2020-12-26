Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500GMT kick-offs (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500GMT kick-offs (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31 Leicester 15 9 1 5 28 19 28 Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27 Everton 14 8 2 4 25 19 26 Chelsea 14 7 4 3 29 14 25 Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27 13 25 Tottenham 14 7 4 3 25 14 25 Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25 Man City 13 6 5 2 19 12 23 West Ham 14 6 3 5 21 19 21 Wolves 14 6 2 6 14 19 20 Newcastle 13 5 3 5 17 22 18 Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 Leeds 14 5 2 7 24 30 17 Arsenal 14 4 2 8 12 18 14 Burnley 13 3 4 6 8 19 13 Brighton 14 2 6 6 16 22 12 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11West Brom 14 1 4 9 10 29 7Sheff Utd 14 0 2 12 8 25 2