Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31 Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 29 Leicester 15 9 1 5 28 19 28 Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27 Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26 Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27 13 25 Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30 17 25 Tottenham 14 7 4 3 25 14 25 Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25 West Ham 14 6 3 5 21 19 21 Leeds 15 6 2 7 25 30 20 Wolves 14 6 2 6 14 19 20 Newcastle 14 5 3 6 17 24 18 Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 17 Burnley 14 3 4 7 8 20 13 Brighton 14 2 6 6 16 22 12 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11West Brom 14 1 4 9 10 29 7Sheff Utd 15 0 2 13 8 26 2