Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:25 AM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 24 17 5 2 49 15 56 Man Utd 24 13 7 4 50 31 46 Leicester 24 14 4 6 42 26 46 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41 25 43 West Ham 24 12 6 6 37 28 42 Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 40 Everton 23 11 4 8 35 33 37 Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 36 Tottenham 23 10 6 7 36 25 36 Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 34 Wolves 25 9 6 10 26 32 33 Leeds 24 10 2 12 40 43 32 Southampton 24 8 6 10 31 40 30 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 29 Burnley 25 7 7 11 18 30 28 Brighton 24 5 11 8 25 30 26 Newcastle 24 7 4 13 25 40 25 Fulham 24 3 10 11 20 32 19West Brom 25 2 8 15 19 55 14Sheffield Utd 24 3 2 19 15 40 11

