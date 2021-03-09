Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com
London, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 28 20 5 3 56 19 65 Man Utd 28 15 9 4 55 32 54 Leicester 28 16 5 7 48 32 53 Chelsea 28 14 8 6 44 25 50 --------------------------- Everton 27 14 4 9 39 35 46 --------------------------- Tottenham 27 13 6 8 46 28 45 West Ham 26 13 6 7 40 31 45 Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47 36 43 Aston Villa 26 12 4 10 38 27 40 Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35 28 38 Leeds 26 11 2 13 43 44 35 Wolves 28 9 8 11 28 37 35 Crystal Palace 28 9 7 12 30 47 34 Southampton 27 9 6 12 33 44 33 Burnley 28 7 9 12 20 36 30 Newcastle 27 7 6 14 27 44 27 Brighton 27 5 11 11 27 35 26 ----------------------------- Fulham 28 5 11 12 22 33 26 West Brom 28 3 9 16 20 56 18 Sheffield Utd 28 4 2 22 16 45 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

