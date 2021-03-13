UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Sat 13th March 2021

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 29 21 5 3 61 21 68 Man Utd 28 15 9 4 55 32 54 Leicester 28 16 5 7 48 32 53 Chelsea 29 14 9 6 44 25 51 --------------------------- West Ham 27 14 6 7 42 31 48 --------------------------- Everton 27 14 4 9 39 35 46 Tottenham 27 13 6 8 46 28 45 Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47 36 43 Aston Villa 27 12 5 10 39 28 41 Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35 28 38 Leeds 28 11 3 14 43 46 36 Wolves 28 9 8 11 28 37 35 Crystal Palace 28 9 7 12 30 47 34 Southampton 28 9 6 13 35 49 33 Burnley 28 7 9 12 20 36 30 Newcastle 28 7 7 14 28 45 28 Brighton 27 5 11 11 27 35 26 ----------------------------- Fulham 28 5 11 12 22 33 26 West Brom 28 3 9 16 20 56 18 Sheffield Utd 28 4 2 22 16 45 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

