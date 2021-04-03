Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com
English Premier League table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 30 22 5 3 64 21 71 Man Utd 29 16 9 4 56 32 57 Leicester 29 17 5 7 53 32 56 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 51 --------------------------- West Ham 29 14 7 8 45 35 49 --------------------------- Tottenham 29 14 6 9 49 30 48 Liverpool 29 13 7 9 48 36 46 Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 46 Arsenal 29 12 6 11 40 32 42 Leeds 30 13 3 14 47 48 42 Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 39 30 41 Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 37 Wolves 29 9 8 12 28 38 35 Southampton 29 9 6 14 36 51 33 Burnley 29 8 9 12 22 37 33 Brighton 29 7 11 11 32 36 32 Newcastle 29 7 7 15 28 48 28 ----------------------------- Fulham 30 5 11 14 23 38 26 West Brom 30 4 9 17 25 59 21 Sheffield Utd 30 4 2 24 17 52 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

