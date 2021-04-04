UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 31 23 5 3 66 21 74 Man Utd 29 16 9 4 56 32 57 Leicester 30 17 5 8 53 34 56 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 51 --------------------------- Liverpool 30 14 7 9 51 36 49 --------------------------- West Ham 29 14 7 8 45 35 49 Tottenham 29 14 6 9 49 30 48 Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 46 Arsenal 30 12 6 12 40 35 42 Leeds 30 13 3 14 47 48 42 Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 39 30 41 Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 37 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 36 Wolves 29 9 8 12 28 38 35 Burnley 30 8 9 13 24 40 33 Brighton 29 7 11 11 32 36 32 Newcastle 29 7 7 15 28 48 28 ----------------------------- Fulham 30 5 11 14 23 38 26 West Brom 30 4 9 17 25 59 21 Sheffield Utd 30 4 2 24 17 52 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated.

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

32 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

47 minutes ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

47 minutes ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

1 hour ago

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.