Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:44 AM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 33 24 5 4 69 24 77 Man Utd 32 19 9 4 64 35 66 Leicester 32 18 5 9 58 37 59 Chelsea 32 15 10 7 50 31 55 ------------------------------------ West Ham 32 16 7 9 53 42 55 ------------------------------------ Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 54 Tottenham 33 15 8 10 56 38 53 Everton 32 15 7 10 44 40 52 Arsenal 33 13 7 13 44 37 46 Leeds 32 14 4 14 50 50 46 Aston Villa 31 13 5 13 44 35 44 Wolves 32 11 8 13 32 41 41 Crystal Palace 30 10 8 12 32 48 38 Southampton 32 10 7 15 40 58 36 Newcastle 33 9 9 15 36 54 36 Brighton 32 7 13 12 33 38 34 Burnley 32 8 9 15 26 45 33 ------------------------------------ Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 27 West Brom 32 5 9 18 28 62 24 Sheff Utd 32 4 2 26 17 56 14 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth place qualifies for Europa League, bottom three relegated

