Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :English Premier League table ahead of Sunday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 37 26 5 6 78 32 83 -- champions Man Utd 37 20 11 6 71 43 71 Chelsea 37 19 10 8 57 34 67 Liverpool 37 19 9 9 66 42 66 ----------------------------- Leicester 37 20 6 11 66 46 66 ---------------------------- West Ham 37 18 8 11 59 47 62 Tottenham 37 17 8 12 64 43 59 Everton 37 17 8 12 47 43 59 Arsenal 37 17 7 13 53 39 58 Leeds 37 17 5 15 59 53 56 Aston Villa 37 15 7 15 53 45 52 Wolves 37 12 9 16 35 50 45 Crystal Palace 37 12 8 17 41 64 44 Southampton 37 12 7 18 47 65 43 Newcastle 37 11 9 17 44 62 42 Brighton 37 9 14 14 40 44 41 Burnley 37 10 9 18 33 54 39 ----------------------------- Fulham 37 5 13 19 27 51 28 -- relegated West Brom 37 5 11 21 34 73 26 -- relegated Sheff Utd 37 6 2 29 19 63 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League, seventh qualifies for Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated