Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez 35 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Brighton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Tottenham 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 Man Utd 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Brentford 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Man City 2 1 0 1 5 1 3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 West Ham 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Leicester 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Watford 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 Leeds 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Wolves 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Newcastle 2 0 0 2 2 6 0Norwich 2 0 0 2 0 8 0.