Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 3 3 0 0 3 0 9 West Ham 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Everton 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Man City 3 2 0 1 10 1 6 Brighton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Leicester 3 2 0 1 4 5 6 Brentford 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 Man Utd 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Aston Villa 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Watford 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Southampton 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 Crystal Palace 3 0 2 1 2 5 2 Leeds 3 0 2 1 4 8 2 Burnley 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Newcastle 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 Wolves 2 0 0 2 0 2 0Norwich 3 0 0 3 1 10 0Arsenal 3 0 0 3 0 9 0