Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:00 AM
London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Man City 4 3 0 1 11 1 9 Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9 West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Everton 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Wolverhampton 4 1 0 3 2 3 3 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 3 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 3 Leeds 3 0 2 1 4 8 2 Burnley 3 0 1 2 2 5 1Newcastle 4 0 1 3 5 12 1Norwich 4 0 0 4 1 11 0