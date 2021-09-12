UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Man City 4 3 0 1 11 1 9 Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9 West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 Everton 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Wolverhampton 4 1 0 3 2 3 3 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 3 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 3 Leeds 3 0 2 1 4 8 2 Burnley 3 0 1 2 2 5 1Newcastle 4 0 1 3 5 12 1Norwich 4 0 0 4 1 11 0

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work o ..

Dutch Medical Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccines Work on Autoimmune Disease Patients ..

43 seconds ago
 Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

44 seconds ago
 'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win s ..

'World-class' Haaland nets twice as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

46 seconds ago
 UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri lea ..

UN experts voice 'grave concern' over Kashmiri leader Sehrai's death

48 seconds ago
 Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

13 minutes ago
 Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ..

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.