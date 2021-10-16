Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:09 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 8 5 3 0 22 6 18 Chelsea 7 5 1 1 15 3 16 Man City 7 4 2 1 14 3 14 Man United 7 4 2 1 14 6 14 Everton 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 Brighton 7 4 2 1 8 5 14 Brentford 7 3 3 1 10 6 12 Tottenham 7 4 0 3 6 10 12 West Ham 7 3 2 2 14 10 11 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 10 9 10 Arsenal 7 3 1 3 5 10 10 Wolves 7 3 0 4 5 6 9 Leicester 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 Crystal Palace 7 1 4 2 8 11 7 Watford 8 2 1 5 7 15 7 Leeds 7 1 3 3 7 14 6 Southampton 7 0 4 3 5 10 4 Burnley 7 0 3 4 5 11 3Newcastle 7 0 3 4 8 16 3Norwich 7 0 1 6 2 16 1