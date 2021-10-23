Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:08 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 9 7 1 1 23 3 22 Liverpool 8 5 3 0 22 6 18 Man City 8 5 2 1 16 3 17 Brighton 8 4 3 1 8 5 15 Tottenham 8 5 0 3 9 12 15 Man Utd 8 4 2 2 16 10 14 West Ham 8 4 2 2 15 10 14 Everton 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 Arsenal 9 4 2 3 10 13 14 Brentford 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 Wolves 8 4 0 4 8 8 12 Leicester 8 3 2 3 13 14 11 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 13 15 10 Crystal Palace 8 1 5 2 10 13 8 Southampton 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 Watford 8 2 1 5 7 15 7 Leeds 8 1 3 4 7 15 6 Burnley 8 0 3 5 5 13 3Newcastle 8 0 3 5 10 19 3Norwich 9 0 2 7 2 23 2