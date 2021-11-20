Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:03 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 12 9 2 1 30 4 29 Man City 11 7 2 2 22 6 23 West Ham 11 7 2 2 23 13 23 Liverpool 11 6 4 1 31 11 22 Arsenal 11 6 2 3 13 13 20 Man Utd 11 5 2 4 19 17 17 Brighton 11 4 5 2 12 12 17 Wolves 11 5 1 5 11 12 16 Tottenham 11 5 1 5 9 16 16 Crystal Palace 11 3 6 2 15 14 15 Everton 11 4 3 4 16 16 15 Leicester 12 4 3 5 16 21 15 Southampton 11 3 5 3 10 12 14 Brentford 11 3 3 5 13 14 12 Leeds 11 2 5 4 11 18 11 Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14 20 10 Watford 11 3 1 7 12 19 10 Burnley 11 1 5 5 11 17 8Newcastle 11 0 5 6 12 24 5Norwich 11 1 2 8 5 26 5