Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 12 9 2 1 30 4 29 Man City 12 8 2 2 25 6 26 Liverpool 12 7 4 1 35 11 25 West Ham 12 7 2 3 23 14 23 Arsenal 11 6 2 4 13 17 20 Wolves 12 6 1 5 12 12 19 Man Utd 12 5 2 5 20 21 17 Brighton 12 4 5 3 12 14 17 Crystal Palace 12 3 7 2 18 17 16 Tottenham 11 5 1 5 9 16 16 Everton 12 4 3 5 16 19 15 Leicester 12 4 3 5 16 21 15 Southampton 12 3 5 4 11 14 14 Brentford 12 3 4 5 16 17 13 Aston Villa 12 4 1 7 16 20 13 Watford 12 4 1 7 16 20 13 Leeds 11 2 5 4 11 18 11 Burnley 12 1 6 5 14 20 9Norwich 12 2 2 8 7 27 8Newcastle 12 0 6 6 15 27 6