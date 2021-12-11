Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 16 12 2 2 33 9 38 Liverpool 15 10 4 1 44 12 34 Chelsea 15 10 3 2 35 9 33 West Ham 15 8 3 4 28 19 27 Tottenham 14 8 1 5 16 17 25 Man United 15 7 3 5 25 24 24 Arsenal 15 7 2 6 18 22 23 Wolves 16 6 3 7 12 14 21 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 20 Brighton 15 4 8 3 14 16 20 Aston Villa 15 6 1 8 21 24 19 Leicester 15 5 4 6 23 27 19 Everton 15 5 3 7 19 25 18 Crystal Palace 15 3 7 5 19 21 16 Leeds 15 3 7 5 15 22 16 Southampton 15 3 7 5 14 21 16 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 13 Burnley 14 1 7 6 14 21 10Newcastle 15 1 7 7 17 30 10Norwich 15 2 4 9 8 31 10

