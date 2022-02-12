Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 24 19 3 2 57 14 60 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 60 19 51 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47 West Ham 24 12 4 8 42 31 40 Man Utd 24 11 7 6 38 32 40 Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34 25 39 Tottenham 21 11 3 7 28 27 36 Wolves 22 10 4 8 19 17 34 Brighton 22 6 12 4 23 23 30 Southampton 24 6 11 7 30 37 29 Aston Villa 22 8 3 11 31 35 27 Leicester 21 7 5 9 34 39 26 Crystal Palace 23 5 10 8 32 35 25 Brentford 24 6 5 13 26 40 23 Leeds 22 5 8 9 27 43 23 Everton 21 5 4 12 25 38 19 Newcastle 22 3 9 10 24 44 18 Norwich 23 4 5 14 14 46 17Watford 22 4 3 15 23 41 15Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 14