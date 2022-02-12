UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 24 19 3 2 57 14 60 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 60 19 51 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47 West Ham 24 12 4 8 42 31 40 Man Utd 24 11 7 6 38 32 40 Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34 25 39 Tottenham 21 11 3 7 28 27 36 Wolves 22 10 4 8 19 17 34 Brighton 22 6 12 4 23 23 30 Southampton 24 6 11 7 30 37 29 Aston Villa 22 8 3 11 31 35 27 Leicester 21 7 5 9 34 39 26 Crystal Palace 23 5 10 8 32 35 25 Brentford 24 6 5 13 26 40 23 Leeds 22 5 8 9 27 43 23 Everton 21 5 4 12 25 38 19 Newcastle 22 3 9 10 24 44 18 Norwich 23 4 5 14 14 46 17Watford 22 4 3 15 23 41 15Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 14

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club W ..

Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

3 minutes ago
 Police positioned to clear key border bridge of pr ..

Police positioned to clear key border bridge of protesters in Canada: AFP journa ..

3 minutes ago
 Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large h ..

Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large hill title

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukrai ..

Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukraine conflict

7 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>