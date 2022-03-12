Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 28 22 3 3 68 18 69 Liverpool 28 20 6 2 73 20 66 Chelsea 27 16 8 3 56 19 56 Arsenal 25 15 3 7 41 29 48 ------------------------------------ Man Utd 28 13 8 7 45 38 47 ------------------------------------ West Ham 28 13 6 9 46 35 45 Tottenham 26 14 3 9 40 32 45 Wolves 28 13 4 11 28 23 43 Aston Villa 27 11 3 13 40 37 36 Southampton 28 8 11 9 35 43 35 Crystal Palace 28 7 12 9 39 38 33 Leicester 25 9 6 10 40 43 33 Brighton 28 7 12 9 26 34 33 Newcastle 27 7 10 10 32 47 31 Brentford 29 8 6 15 32 45 30 Leeds 28 5 8 15 29 64 23 Everton 25 6 4 15 28 46 22 ------------------------------------ Burnley 27 3 12 12 22 38 21 Watford 28 5 4 19 27 54 19 Norwich 28 4 5 19 17 61 17 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

