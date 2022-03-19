Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 29 22 4 3 68 18 70 Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75 20 69 Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57 19 59 Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44 31 54 Man Utd 29 14 8 7 48 40 50 West Ham 29 14 6 9 48 36 48 Tottenham 28 15 3 10 44 35 48 Wolves 30 14 4 12 31 26 46 Aston Villa 29 11 3 15 41 40 36 Southampton 29 8 11 10 36 45 35 Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39 38 34 Leicester 26 9 6 11 40 45 33 Brighton 29 7 12 10 26 36 33 Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32 49 31 Brentford 29 8 6 15 32 45 30 Leeds 30 7 8 15 34 67 29 Everton 27 7 4 16 29 47 25 Watford 29 6 4 19 29 55 22 Burnley 27 3 12 12 22 38 21 Norwich 29 4 5 20 18 63 17 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round.