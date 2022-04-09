Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 30 23 4 3 70 18 73 Liverpool 30 22 6 2 77 20 72 Chelsea 29 17 8 4 58 23 59 Tottenham 30 17 3 10 52 37 54 ------------------------------------- Arsenal 29 17 3 9 44 34 54 ------------------------------------- West Ham 31 15 6 10 51 40 51 Man Utd 31 14 9 8 49 42 51 Wolves 32 15 4 13 33 28 49 Crystal Palace 30 8 13 9 42 38 37 Leicester 28 10 7 11 43 47 37 Aston Villa 30 11 3 16 42 42 36 Southampton 30 8 12 10 37 46 36 Brighton 30 7 13 10 26 36 34 Newcastle 31 8 10 13 34 54 34 Brentford 31 9 6 16 37 48 33 Leeds 31 7 9 15 35 68 30 Everton 30 8 4 18 33 52 28 ------------------------------------- Burnley 29 4 12 13 25 42 24 Watford 30 6 4 20 29 57 22 Norwich 30 4 6 20 18 63 18 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated