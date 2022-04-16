UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 31 23 5 3 72 20 74 Liverpool 31 22 7 2 79 22 73 Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64 23 62 Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56 38 57 ------------------------------------ Arsenal 30 17 3 10 45 36 54 ------------------------------------ West Ham 32 15 6 11 51 42 51 Man Utd 31 14 9 8 49 42 51 Wolves 32 15 4 13 33 28 49 Leicester 29 11 7 11 45 48 40 Brighton 32 9 13 10 29 37 40 Crystal Palace 31 8 13 10 43 40 37 Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42 46 36 Brentford 32 10 6 16 39 48 36 Southampton 31 8 12 11 37 52 36 Newcastle 31 8 10 13 34 54 34 Leeds 32 8 9 15 38 68 33 Everton 30 8 4 18 33 52 28 ------------------------------------ Burnley 30 4 12 14 25 44 24 Watford 31 6 4 21 29 60 22 Norwich 31 5 6 20 20 63 21 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated

