Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 07:22 PM

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 32 24 5 3 75 20 77 Liverpool 32 23 7 2 83 22 76 Chelsea 31 18 8 5 66 27 62 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52 40 60 ----------------------------- Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56 38 57 Man Utd 34 15 9 10 53 51 54 West Ham 33 15 7 11 52 43 52 Wolves 32 15 4 13 33 28 49 Leicester 31 11 8 12 47 51 41 Brighton 33 9 13 11 29 40 40 Newcastle 33 10 10 13 37 55 40 Brentford 33 11 6 16 41 49 39 Southampton 33 9 12 12 38 54 39 Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 43 41 37 Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42 46 36 Leeds 32 8 9 15 38 68 33 Everton 31 8 5 18 34 53 29 ----------------------------- Burnley 32 5 13 14 28 45 28 Watford 32 6 4 22 30 62 22 Norwich 32 5 6 21 22 66 21 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated

