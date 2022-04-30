Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86 22 82 Man City 33 25 5 3 80 21 80 Chelsea 33 19 9 5 68 28 66 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52 40 60 --------------------------- Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56 38 58 Man Utd 35 15 10 10 54 52 55 West Ham 34 15 7 12 52 44 52 Wolves 33 15 4 14 33 29 49 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40 56 43 Leicester 32 11 9 12 47 51 42 Brighton 34 9 14 11 31 42 41 Brentford 34 11 7 16 41 49 40 Southampton 34 9 13 12 40 56 40 Crystal Palace 33 8 14 11 43 41 38 Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42 46 37 Leeds 33 8 10 15 38 68 34 Burnley 33 6 13 14 29 45 31 --------------------------- Everton 32 8 5 19 34 55 29 Watford 33 6 4 23 31 67 22 Norwich 33 5 6 22 22 69 21 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage; sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated