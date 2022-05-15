Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table before Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 37 28 6 3 96 24 90 Liverpool 36 26 8 2 89 24 86 Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73 31 70 Tottenham 37 21 5 11 64 40 68 ------------------------------------------ Arsenal 36 21 3 12 56 45 66 Man Utd 37 16 10 11 57 56 58 West Ham 37 16 8 13 59 48 56 Wolves 37 15 6 16 37 40 51 Leicester 36 13 9 14 57 57 48 Brighton 37 11 15 11 39 43 48 Crystal Palace 36 10 15 11 47 43 45 Aston Villa 36 13 5 18 49 50 44 Brentford 36 12 7 17 44 52 43 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 40 61 43 Southampton 36 9 13 14 41 61 40 Everton 35 10 6 19 37 56 36 Leeds 37 8 11 18 40 78 35 ------------------------------------------- Burnley 36 7 13 16 32 50 34 Watford 37 6 5 26 33 75 23 -- relegatedNorwich 37 5 7 25 23 79 22 -- relegatedNote: Top four qualify for Champions League; Europa League and Europa Conference League places to be decided; bottom three relegated

