Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after matches on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season: Man City 38 29 6 3 99 26 93 -- champions Liverpool 38 28 8 2 94 26 92 Chelsea 38 21 11 6 76 33 74 Tottenham 38 22 5 11 69 40 71 -------------------------------------- Arsenal 38 22 3 13 61 48 69 Man Utd 38 16 10 12 57 57 58 -------------------------------------- West Ham 38 16 8 14 60 51 56 -------------------------------------- Leicester 38 14 10 14 62 59 52 Brighton 38 12 15 11 42 44 51 Wolves 38 15 6 17 38 43 51 Newcastle 38 13 10 15 44 62 49 Crystal Palace 38 11 15 12 50 46 48 Brentford 38 13 7 18 48 56 46 Aston Villa 38 13 6 19 52 54 45 Southampton 38 9 13 16 43 67 40 Everton 38 11 6 21 43 66 39 Leeds 38 9 11 18 42 79 38 -------------------------------------- Burnley 38 7 14 17 34 53 35 -- relegated Watford 38 6 5 27 34 77 23 -- relegated Norwich 38 5 7 26 23 84 22 -- relegated Notes: Top four qualify for Champions League Fifth and sixth qualify for Europa LeagueSeventh qualifies for Europa Conference LeagueBottom three relegated