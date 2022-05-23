UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after matches on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season: Man City 38 29 6 3 99 26 93 -- champions Liverpool 38 28 8 2 94 26 92 Chelsea 38 21 11 6 76 33 74 Tottenham 38 22 5 11 69 40 71 -------------------------------------- Arsenal 38 22 3 13 61 48 69 Man Utd 38 16 10 12 57 57 58 -------------------------------------- West Ham 38 16 8 14 60 51 56 -------------------------------------- Leicester 38 14 10 14 62 59 52 Brighton 38 12 15 11 42 44 51 Wolves 38 15 6 17 38 43 51 Newcastle 38 13 10 15 44 62 49 Crystal Palace 38 11 15 12 50 46 48 Brentford 38 13 7 18 48 56 46 Aston Villa 38 13 6 19 52 54 45 Southampton 38 9 13 16 43 67 40 Everton 38 11 6 21 43 66 39 Leeds 38 9 11 18 42 79 38 -------------------------------------- Burnley 38 7 14 17 34 53 35 -- relegated Watford 38 6 5 27 34 77 23 -- relegated Norwich 38 5 7 26 23 84 22 -- relegated Notes: Top four qualify for Champions League Fifth and sixth qualify for Europa LeagueSeventh qualifies for Europa Conference LeagueBottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.