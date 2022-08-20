Football: English Premier League Table
English Premier League table after Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Man City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Brentford 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Leeds 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Brighton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Nottm Forest 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Liverpool 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Fulham 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Leicester 2 0 1 1 4 6 1 Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wolves 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 Southampton 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 Everton 2 0 0 2 1 3 0West Ham 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Man Utd 2 0 0 2 1 6 0