Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 4 3 1 0 13 5 10 Brighton 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Tottenham 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Leeds 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 Man Utd 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13 5 5 Brentford 4 1 2 1 9 6 5 Newcastle 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Fulham 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 Nottm Forest 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 Southampton 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2 16 3 Everton 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Wolves 3 0 1 2 1 3 1Leicester 4 0 1 3 6 10 1West Ham 3 0 0 3 0 5 0