Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 4 4 0 0 11 3 12 Man City 4 3 1 0 13 5 10 Tottenham 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 Brighton 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Leeds 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 Newcastle 4 1 3 0 6 4 6 Man Utd 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 13 5 5 Brentford 4 1 2 1 9 6 5 Fulham 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 Southampton 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Nottm Forest 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 West Ham 4 1 0 3 1 5 3 Bournemouth 4 1 0 3 2 16 3 Everton 4 0 2 2 3 5 2Wolves 4 0 2 2 2 4 2Leicester 4 0 1 3 6 10 1