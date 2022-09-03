Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM
London, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 5 5 0 0 13 4 15 Man City 5 4 1 0 19 5 13 Tottenham 5 3 2 0 10 4 11 Brighton 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15 6 9 Man Utd 5 3 0 2 5 7 9 Leeds 5 2 2 1 8 5 8 Fulham 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 Southampton 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 Chelsea 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 Brentford 5 1 3 1 10 7 6 Newcastle 5 1 3 1 7 6 6 Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 Everton 6 0 4 2 4 6 4 West Ham 5 1 1 3 2 6 4 Nottm Forest 5 1 1 3 2 11 4 Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 2 16 4 Wolves 5 0 3 2 2 4 3Aston Villa 5 1 0 4 4 9 3Leicester 5 0 1 4 6 11 1