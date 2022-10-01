UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20 8 21 Man City 7 5 2 0 23 6 17 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 10 17 Brighton 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 Man Utd 6 4 0 2 8 8 12 Fulham 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 Liverpool 6 2 3 1 15 6 9 Brentford 7 2 3 2 15 12 9 Newcastle 7 1 5 1 8 7 8 Leeds 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 6 19 8 Everton 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 Southampton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 Aston Villa 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 Crystal Palace 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 Wolves 7 1 3 3 3 7 6 West Ham 7 1 1 5 3 9 4Nottm Forest 7 1 1 5 6 17 4Leicester 7 0 1 6 10 22 1

