UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23 10 24 Man City 9 7 2 0 33 9 23 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20 10 20 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13 10 16 Man Utd 8 5 0 3 13 15 15 Newcastle 9 3 5 1 17 9 14 Brighton 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 Brentford 10 3 4 3 18 17 13 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 8 20 12 Fulham 9 3 2 4 14 18 11 Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20 12 10 Everton 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 West Ham 9 3 1 5 8 10 10 Leeds 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10 12 9 Aston Villa 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 Southampton 9 2 1 6 8 17 7 Wolves 9 1 3 5 3 12 6Nottm Forest 9 1 2 6 7 22 5Leicester 9 1 1 7 15 24 4

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

8 hours ago
 AJK President to address public gathering in New J ..

AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

8 hours ago
 CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Hand ..

CIA's Inspector General Criticizes How Agency Handled 'Havana Syndrome' Cases - ..

8 hours ago
 BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor ..

BHC's Chief Justice condoles demise of Ex CJ Noor Meskanzai

8 hours ago
 Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab A ..

Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

8 hours ago
 TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Rus ..

TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.