UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 12 9 2 1 37 11 29 Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25 11 28 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26 16 26 Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24 10 24 Chelsea 12 6 3 3 17 15 21 Man Utd 11 6 2 3 16 16 20 Fulham 13 5 4 4 22 22 19 Brighton 12 5 3 4 19 15 18 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23 15 16 Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 Brentford 13 3 6 4 19 22 15 Everton 13 3 5 5 11 12 14 West Ham 12 4 2 6 11 12 14 Bournemouth 13 3 4 6 12 28 13 Leeds 12 3 3 6 15 19 12 Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Southampton 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Leicester 13 3 2 8 21 25 11Wolves 13 2 4 7 6 19 10Nottm Forest 12 2 3 7 8 23 9

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

9 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.