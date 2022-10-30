Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 12 9 2 1 37 11 29 Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25 11 28 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 26 16 26 Newcastle 13 6 6 1 24 10 24 Chelsea 12 6 3 3 17 15 21 Man Utd 11 6 2 3 16 16 20 Fulham 13 5 4 4 22 22 19 Brighton 12 5 3 4 19 15 18 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23 15 16 Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 Brentford 13 3 6 4 19 22 15 Everton 13 3 5 5 11 12 14 West Ham 12 4 2 6 11 12 14 Bournemouth 13 3 4 6 12 28 13 Leeds 12 3 3 6 15 19 12 Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Southampton 13 3 3 7 11 20 12 Leicester 13 3 2 8 21 25 11Wolves 13 2 4 7 6 19 10Nottm Forest 12 2 3 7 8 23 9