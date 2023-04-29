UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78 38 75 Man City 31 23 4 4 82 29 73 Newcastle 32 17 11 4 58 26 62 Man Utd 31 18 6 7 48 39 60 ------------------------------- Tottenham 33 16 6 11 60 53 54 Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46 41 54 Liverpool 32 15 8 9 61 39 53 Brighton 31 15 7 9 61 40 52 Brentford 34 12 14 8 52 44 50 Fulham 32 13 6 13 44 43 45 Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35 45 40 Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30 35 39 Wolves 34 10 7 17 29 50 37 Bournemouth 33 10 6 17 32 63 36 West Ham 33 9 7 17 37 47 34 Leeds 33 7 9 17 42 63 30 Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 30 62 30 ------------------------------- Leicester 33 8 5 20 44 57 29 Everton 33 6 10 17 25 50 28 Southampton 33 6 6 21 27 57 24 Note: Top four qualify for the Champions League, fifth place in Europa League, sixth place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated

