Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22 9 26

Man City 9 7 0 2 19 7 21

Arsenal 9 6 3 0 18 8 21

Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 9 20

Aston Villa 9 6 1 2 23 13 19

Newcastle 9 5 1 3 24 9 16

Brighton 9 5 1 3 22 18 16

Man Utd 9 5 0 4 11 13 15

West Ham 9 4 2 3 16 16 14

Brentford 10 3 4 3 16 12 13

Chelsea 10 3 3 4 13 11 12

Crystal Palace 10 3 3 4 8 13 12

Wolves 9 3 2 4 11 15 11

Fulham 9 3 2 4 8 15 11

Nottm Forest 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Everton 9 2 1 6 9 14 7

Luton 9 1 2 6 8 17 5

Burnley 9 1 1 7 7 23 4

Bournemouth 9 0 3 6 6 20 3

Sheff Utd 9 0 1 8 7 24 1

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated