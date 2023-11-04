Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22 9 26

Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23 8 24

Man City 10 8 0 2 22 7 24

Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23 9 23

--------------------------

Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26 14 22

-----------------------------

Man Utd 11 6 0 5 12 16 18

Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26 11 17

Brighton 10 5 2 3 23 19 17

West Ham 10 4 2 4 16 17 14

Brentford 10 3 4 3 16 12 13

Chelsea 10 3 3 4 13 11 12

Wolves 10 3 3 4 13 17 12

Crystal Palace 10 3 3 4 8 13 12

Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12

Everton 10 3 1 6 10 14 10

Nottingham Forest 10 2 4 4 10 15 10

Bournemouth 10 1 3 6 8 21 6

---------------------------

Luton 10 1 2 7 9 20 5

Burnley 10 1 1 8 8 25 4

Sheff Utd 10 0 1 9 7 29 1

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated

