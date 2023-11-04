Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27

Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22 9 26

Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23 8 24

Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23 9 23

-----------------------------

Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26 14 22

-----------------------------

Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18

Man Utd 11 6 0 5 12 16 18

Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26 11 17

Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16

Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 13 15

West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14

Chelsea 10 3 3 4 13 11 12

Wolves 11 3 3 5 14 19 12

Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12

Everton 11 3 2 6 11 15 11

Nottm Forest 10 2 4 4 10 15 10

Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6

---------------------------

Luton 10 1 2 7 9 20 5

Burnley 11 1 1 9 8 27 4

Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated