Football: English Premier League Table
English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27
Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22 9 26
Arsenal 10 7 3 0 23 8 24
Liverpool 10 7 2 1 23 9 23
Aston Villa 10 7 1 2 26 14 22
Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18
Man Utd 11 6 0 5 12 16 18
Newcastle 10 5 2 3 26 11 17
Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16
Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 13 15
West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14
Chelsea 10 3 3 4 13 11 12
Wolves 11 3 3 5 14 19 12
Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12
Everton 11 3 2 6 11 15 11
Nottm Forest 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6
Luton 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
Burnley 11 1 1 9 8 27 4
Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated