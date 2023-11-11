Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

Published November 11, 2023

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27

Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26

Liverpool 11 7 3 1 24 10 24

Arsenal 11 7 3 1 23 9 24

-----------------------------

Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26 16 22

-----------------------------

Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27 11 20

Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18

Man Utd 11 6 0 5 12 16 18

Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16

Chelsea 11 4 3 4 17 12 15

Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 13 15

Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15

West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14

Nottm Forest 11 3 4 4 12 15 13

Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12

Everton 11 3 2 6 11 15 11

Luton 11 1 3 7 10 21 6

-----------------------------

Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6

Burnley 11 1 1 9 8 27 4

Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated

