Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27
Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26
Liverpool 11 7 3 1 24 10 24
Arsenal 11 7 3 1 23 9 24
-----------------------------
Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26 16 22
-----------------------------
Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27 11 20
Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18
Man Utd 11 6 0 5 12 16 18
Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16
Chelsea 11 4 3 4 17 12 15
Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 13 15
Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15
West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14
Nottm Forest 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12
Everton 11 3 2 6 11 15 11
Luton 11 1 3 7 10 21 6
-----------------------------
Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6
Burnley 11 1 1 9 8 27 4
Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated