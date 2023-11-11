Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 10:59 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27
Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 27
Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26
Liverpool 11 7 3 1 24 10 24
------------------------------------------
Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26 16 22
------------------------------------------
Man Utd 12 7 0 5 13 16 21
Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27 11 20
Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18
Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16
Chelsea 11 4 3 4 17 12 15
Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15
Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 15
West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14
Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 14
Nottm Forest 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12
Luton 12 1 3 8 10 22 6 ----------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6
Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 4
Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated