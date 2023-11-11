Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 11 9 0 2 28 8 27

Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 27

Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26

Liverpool 11 7 3 1 24 10 24

------------------------------------------

Aston Villa 11 7 1 3 26 16 22

------------------------------------------

Man Utd 12 7 0 5 13 16 21

Newcastle 11 6 2 3 27 11 20

Brighton 11 5 3 3 24 20 18

Brentford 11 4 4 3 19 14 16

Chelsea 11 4 3 4 17 12 15

Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15

Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 15

West Ham 11 4 2 5 18 20 14

Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 14

Nottm Forest 11 3 4 4 12 15 13

Fulham 11 3 3 5 9 17 12

Luton 12 1 3 8 10 22 6 ----------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 11 1 3 7 9 27 6

Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 4

Sheff Utd 11 1 1 9 9 30 4

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

10 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

10 minutes ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

10 minutes ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 minutes ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

12 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

12 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

12 minutes ago
 Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at D ..

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

12 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

13 minutes ago
 Croatian defence minister dismissed after car cras ..

Croatian defence minister dismissed after car crash

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports