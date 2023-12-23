Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published December 23, 2023

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 39

Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 39

Liverpool 17 11 5 1 36 15 38

Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34

------------------------------------------

Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33

------------------------------------------

West Ham 18 9 3 6 31 30 30

Newcastle 17 9 2 6 36 21 29

Man Utd 18 9 1 8 18 23 28

Brighton 18 7 6 5 34 31 27

Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 22

Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 21

Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19

Wolves 17 5 4 8 21 29 19

Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19

Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 17

Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 16

Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14

------------------------------------------

Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9

Sheff Utd 18 2 3 13 13 44 9

Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 8

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

