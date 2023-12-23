Football: English Premier League Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM
English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 39
Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 39
Liverpool 17 11 5 1 36 15 38
Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34
------------------------------------------
Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33
------------------------------------------
West Ham 18 9 3 6 31 30 30
Newcastle 17 9 2 6 36 21 29
Man Utd 18 9 1 8 18 23 28
Brighton 18 7 6 5 34 31 27
Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 22
Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 21
Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19
Wolves 17 5 4 8 21 29 19
Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 17
Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 16
Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14
------------------------------------------
Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9
Sheff Utd 18 2 3 13 13 44 9
Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 8
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules