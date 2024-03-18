Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

English Premier League table after Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 64

Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63

Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 56

---------------------------------------

Tottenham 28 16 5 7 59 42 53

---------------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 29 12 8 9 46 50 44

Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42

Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41

Newcastle 28 12 4 12 59 48 40

Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 39

Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 38

Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 35

Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29

Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 26

Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25*

Luton 29 5 7 17 42 60 22 -------------------------------------

Nottm Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 21**

Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 17

Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

